Randleman man facing 10 felony sex charges, behind bars on $9.5M bond

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is behind bars on 10 felony sex charges.

According to the Randolph County Jail’s website, William Weldon Chriscoe was arrested Monday night.

Additional details about Chriscoe’s arrest is unknown.

He is at the Randolph County Jail on a $9.5 million secured bond. He has a Nov. 29 court date.