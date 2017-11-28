Public meeting scheduled to discuss Greensboro Urban Loop construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On Thursday, Dec. 7, city leaders will listen to concerns and field questions from the public surrounding the Greensboro Urban Loop road closures and congestion.

Transportation Planner Craig McKinney said that NCDOT is allowing them to design and construct a solution while the Greensboro Urban Loop construction continues.

McKinney said GDOT will present three possible solutions for Cotswold Terrace and Old Battleground Avenue.

Assistant Chief Dwayne Church said that Greensboro firefighters are against the possibility of closing that intersection because of an increase of response time by three minutes.

Currently, on average, firefighters from Station 41 along Lake Brandt Road only have a minute and a half travel time to the Cotswold Terrace neighborhood. If the area closes it would take about four and half minutes; 30 seconds more than their standard

Chief Park Ranger Vance Knoles has concerns about closing of the southern boundary of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

“As the national park service we have an interest in cultural and historical resources -- very important battles that occurred during the Revolutionary War. We really feel that it needs to be preserved not with a road going through,” Knoles said.

The meeting is from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis Recreation Center, located at 3110 Forest Lawn Drive. Residents can stop by at any point during the four-hour period.