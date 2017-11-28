× Pedestrian died when struck by newspaper delivery truck in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A truck driven by a newspaper delivery driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Freeway Drive early Tuesday morning, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Thomas Earl Washburn, 56, of Reidsville died at 12:59 a.m. after being struck near the Lowes Foods, Reidsville police said.

The driver worked for Kroma Enterprises LLC, a subcontractor for BH Media, and delivered newspapers for both the News & Record and RockinghamNow from the company’s production facility in Winston-Salem to Reidsville.

Police have not released the driver’s name.

