Officer allegedly drank 10 beers, threw shoes at children before Thanksgiving arrest

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia officer was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after he allegedly drank 10 beers, threw shoes at his children and attacked his family.

Cherokee County deputies arrived at a home in Woodstock around 1:40 a.m. after the son of Roswell Police Department Sgt. Chad Harris called 911, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. When deputies got closer they heard two people arguing loudly.

Deputies then noticed a woman, later identified as Harris’ wife, being pushed out of the front door.

According to a police report, Harris was told to get on the ground and arrested. He told deputies he was an officer with the Roswell Police Department.

Harris is charged with simple battery, battery and two counts of cruelty to children. He is currently on administrative leave.