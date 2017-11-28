× NC woman wins $2M Powerball prize, gives winnings to family

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A North Carolina family is celebrating after a member won $2 million in a Powerball drawing and decided to give them the money, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Army veteran Steddy Primus said his mother buys a Powerball ticket every week. He typically checks the numbers for her to see if she won anything.

On Nov. 15, Primus learned she had won the $2 million prize and immediately called her.

“At first I thought something was wrong,” said Eleas Ottley, of Wake Forest. “We never call each other that early in the morning unless something bad happened. I thought he was playing a trick.”

In the end, Ottley decided not to claim the money and instead gave the ticket to Primus.

Primus claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal withholdings, Primus took home $973,014. Chavonne and Ottley both took home $208,503.

They each plan to use some of the money to pay bills and put the rest in savings.