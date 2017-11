× NC high school student dies after log crashes through truck window

LENOIR, N.C. — A high school student in North Carolina was killed Tuesday morning when a log crashed through the window of a pickup truck, WSOC reports.

The crash happened near Hibriten High School in Lenoir. The victim is believed to have been a 10th-grader at the school.

A full team of crisis counselors and clergy members are at the school to assist.

Just confirmed that a 10th grader at Hibriten High died in the accident. A full team of crisis counselors are at the school now along with clergy from across Lenoir. pic.twitter.com/hOXhKl6LvJ — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 28, 2017