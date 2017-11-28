× Man found shot on Ardmore Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in fair condition after being shot in the leg Tuesday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Police responded to 1415 Ardmore St. after someone called 911 at 1:52 p.m. to request medical assistance for the victim.

Police are unsure where the shooting occurred and are currently interviewing people who may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000