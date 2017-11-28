Gun Stoppers helps Greensboro police get 33 illegal guns off the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police say a program started earlier this year to curb violent crime in the city has been successful so far.

The program, called Gun Stoppers, was created with the help of Guilford County Crime Stoppers about 10 months ago. It offers a minimum of $250 to people who call in a tip about an illegal gun and that tips leads to an arrest or confiscation.

Greensboro police and the Guilford County Crime Stoppers celebrated the program’s success Tuesday afternoon.

Officers took more than 30 illegal guns off the streets, arrested 18 people and seized more than $180,000 worth of drugs since the program started.

“As police chief, I believe this program has netted the success you see and what I’m really excited about is the success we can't even put a number on,” said Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott.

Scott said they will continue the program through next year and are allocating more funds to it.

Tips are anonymous and can be made by calling (336) 373-1000, texting “Badboyz” to 274637 or online at ggcrimestop.org.