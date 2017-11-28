× Guilford County selects new Animal Services director

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County has announced the selection of Jorge Ortega as the county’s new Animal Services director, according to a news release from the county.

Ortega has more than 20 years of experience in the animal welfare field and has been successful in a variety of positions in the industry, according to the release. Ortega is expected to start his new role Jan. 2, 2018.

Prior to accepting the role as Animal Services director for Guilford County, Ortega served as senior director of the ASPCA’s Adoption Center, Kitten Nursery and Canine Annex Rehabilitation & Enrichment Center located in New York City. Previously he was the vice president of operations for two progressive animal welfare organizations, the Houston SPCA and the Humane Society of Charlotte.

“I am looking forward to having Jorge join the county’s management staff and leading the Animal Services Department,” County Manager Marty Lawing was quoted as saying in the release. “Jorge’s vast experience with the day-to-day management of progressive animal welfare facilities in Houston, Charlotte and New York City, in addition to his ability to cultivate and maintain relationships with various animal welfare organizations, will be essential to us as we move forward in implementing the Board of Commissioner’s priority of caring for all the lost, abandoned, and surrendered animals in Guilford County.”

Ortega has served on numerous boards for animal organizations around the country, such as the Texas Federation of Humane Societies, the North Carolina Animal Federation and the Partnership for Pets Coalition in Charlotte.

Ortega earned his bachelor’s degree from Universidad de Puerto Rico specializing in veterinary/animal health technology.