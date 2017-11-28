× FDA warns about ‘bone treats’ after reports of dog illnesses, deaths

The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners of the risks involved with dog bones after at least 15 dogs reportedly died after eating a treat.

The FDA has received about 68 reports of pet illnesses related to “bone treats,” which are different than uncooked butcher-type bones because they are processed and packaged for sale as dog treats.

Several bone treats for dogs, including “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones” are listed in the reports.

The products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking and may contain other ingredients such as preservatives, seasonings, and smoke flavorings.

Illnesses reported to FDA by owners and veterinarians in dogs that have eaten bone treats include:

Gastrointestinal obstruction (blockage in the digestive tract)

Choking

Cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Bleeding from the rectum, and/or death

Approximately fifteen dogs reportedly died after eating a bone treat

