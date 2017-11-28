× FBI team assisting in search for missing North Carolina 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team is assisting the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in searching for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Mariah has been missing from her home since Sunday.

Mariah’s mother says she discovered Mariah was not in the home located on Dawson Cabin Road on Monday.

“The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is using every resource available to find this little girl,” a news release from the FBI said. “That includes many law enforcement partners and other first responders who have been searching on the ground and with a helicopter.”

In an interview with WCTI, Mariah’s biological father, Alex Woods, said he found out his daughter was missing when the Amber Alert was issued Monday morning.

Woods, who hasn’t seen Mariah or her two brothers since last year, said he isn’t convinced she was abducted.

The FBI has created a missing poster that will be featured on all the FBI social media sites.