INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in six months, New Kids on the Block star and “Blue Bloods” actor Donnie Wahlberg left a massive tip for workers at Waffle House.

Wahlberg first left a $2,000 tip on an $82.60 bill at a Waffle House in Charlotte in mid-July. Wahlberg was in town for a New Kids on the Block concert and posted a picture on Facebook of the tip handwritten tip.

On Saturday, Wahlberg continued his Waffle House lovefest when he left a $1,000 tip at a location in Indianapolis.

Waitress Kassandra Rhea later posted about the experience on Facebook.

The post read, in part, “He is the nicest person ever. He’s super sweet. Said it was the best Waffle House experience and tipped me 1,000. 600 for me 200 for my cook and 200 for my other server.”

According to the Indy Star, Wahlberg even paid for the meals of a family who pointed out who he was.

“This was the greatest thing he could have ever done. I’m so blessed that he did that. He just made things so much easier for me,” Rhea wrote in the post.