Couple finds crashed vehicle, body near creek in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — Police are investigating after a couple found a crashed vehicle and a body in Elkin, according to a press release.

At about 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 25, Elkin police were called to an area of Highway 21 and Ebenezer Church Road after a couple pulled to the side of the road because one of their pets was having a medical emergency. After pulling over and looking over a nearby guardrail, the couple found a vehicle that had crashed into a creek and a body.

Arriving officers identified the victim as Gregory Todd Luffman, who was reported missing on Nov. 6.

The vehicle was taken from the scene and an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.