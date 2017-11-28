× Burlington mom who hid heroin in son’s pocket gets 6 years in prison

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman was sentenced Tuesday for drug trafficking and child abuse after confessing to hiding heroin in her 4-year-old son’s pocket, according to the Burlington Times-News.

Megon Anne Wilson, 24, will serve five years, 10 months to seven years, nine months in prison, according to the newspaper.

On Feb. 22, Alamance County deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street in Graham. During the stop, deputies searched Wilson’s vehicle and discovered a plastic bag containing heroin.

Wilson, while in the Alamance County jail, made a phone call and admitted that she hid the drugs in her son’s clothes.

A second search at Wilson’s residence yielded additional heroin that totaled 12.8 grams. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and $202 in cash.