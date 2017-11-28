8-year-old beats stage 4 brain cancer at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old boy who beat stage 4 cancer is proof that real-life superheroes exist.

According to TODAY, Cameron Scott was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last year. The tumor, called medulloblastoma, spread to his spine.

After undergoing a four-hour surgery to remove the tumor, he was taken to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for follow-up treatments.

Following six months of paid-for chemotherapy and radiation, Cameron was declared cancer free!

To celebrate the news, he and his family went to the Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven.

“I feel amazing now,” Cameron said. “I feel like I’ve been through everything.”

Meet the 8-year-old superhero who beat brain cancer at St. Jude https://t.co/AnH6BZWHRx pic.twitter.com/TIIyDF0qL7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2017