3 arrested, 2 sought in High Point vehicle thefts, larcenies

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people have been arrested and High Point police are still searching for two others in connection with stolen vehicles and larcenies from vehicles in High Point and Greensboro, according to a news release.

Quentin L. Goodwin, 16, Brian K. Sykes, 21, and Raekwon T. Springer, 19, all of High Point, have been arrested and face charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny, among other charges.

At the time of his arrest, Goodwin had numerous outstanding warrants related to motor vehicle thefts and larcenies from motor vehicles in High Point.

All three are being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Goodwin received a $1,850,500 secured bond, Sykes received a $5,500 secured bond and Springer received a $5,000 secured bond.

High Point police are still looking for Quayan Moore, 17, and Sincere L. Little, 20, both of High Point, in connection with stolen vehicles and larcenies from vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.