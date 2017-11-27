× Woman severely burned after pouring gasoline on bonfire

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is in an induced coma after suffering significant burns, according to her family.

Taylor Lanthier, 28, was burned after pouring gasoline on a bonfire at approximately 3 a.m. while at a home in Franklin Township. While pouring, the fire spread up into the can, causing it to explode, police told NJ.com.

After the incident, Lanthier was transported to the burn treatment center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania.

A family member of Lanthier created a Pay4Tay fund drive via YouCaring.com to raise money to help pay medical bills. As of Sunday evening, a little over $4,000 has been raised.

Lanthier is an induced coma and on a ventilator as of Sunday in order to perform surgery and skin grafts, according to an update on the YouCaring page.

A relative posted an update on Lanthier’s Facebook saying, “They are going to clean her up (debridement) on the backs of her legs and as long as that goes well, they will attempt the front side. The other burns aren’t as bad as thighs, which is a positive. The doctor reports that her facial burns are superficial and will heal.”

The relative later writes, “She has a very long road ahead and her hospital bills are going to be exorbitant.”