Winston-Salem apartment fire displaces 5 people; 1 injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An apartment fire displaced two adults and three children Monday evening, the City of Winston-Salem said on Twitter.

The fire happened at an apartment on Bon Air Avenue.

The city said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

One person suffered a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital.

The fire is under control and the Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.

