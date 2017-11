Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A pickup truck crashed into Ghassan's Mediterranean Restaurant Monday morning.

The truck was pulling out of Immanuel Baptist Church and failed to yield to traffic on West Gate City Boulevard, causing the truck to hit Ghassan's, authorities told FOX8.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m.

The restaurant, located at 2501 W. Gate City Blvd., is temporarily closed.