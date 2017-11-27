Strangers turned friends meet up for a 2nd Thanksgiving together after viral accidental invitation

MESA, Ariz. — The Arizona grandmother who accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner via text message decided to invite him back again this year, KPNX reports.

Wanda Hence and Jamal Hinton became internet sensations last year when she accidentally invited him to Thanksgiving dinner via text message thinking she was texting her grandson.

Screenshots of their exchange went viral on Twitter.

This year, Hence decided to extend the invitation to Hinton again and he didn’t hesitate.

“She was so nice and welcoming last year, I said I would be there,” Hinton told KPNX, after eating Thanksgiving at her Mesa home for a second year in a row. “She’s a great friend.”

Hence said Hinton has an open invitation to her house for Thanksgiving dinner.

Hinton told KPNX his own grandmother also invited him for Thanksgiving.

“I’ll just shoot over there, apologize for being late and try to stuff another plate in,” he said.