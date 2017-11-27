× Speed a contributor to fatal crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crash reconstruction officers with the Greensboro Police Department say that speed was a contributing factor in the fatal crash in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 on Banner Avenue, according to a press release.

Police responded to 521 Banner Ave. at approximately 3:27 a.m. on Saturday. Once at the scene, they learned that a blue 2005 Jaguar sedan with two occupants ran off the road to the left and struck a pole and retaining wall.

The operator of the vehicle, Ronald Lee Vaneaton, of 823 Avalon Road, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous.