Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Britain’s Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, the UK royal household has announced. The wedding will take place in spring 2018.

Clarence House, Prince Charles’ residence, made the announcement Monday morning.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due court,” the statement read. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

The prince and Markle were first seen together at a public event back in September, at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon. Stay tuned! — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017