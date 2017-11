SUDBURY, Mass. — Police in one Massachusetts town pulled over someone who must be planning a very big Christmas celebration.

On Friday, the Sudbury Police Department posted a picture on their Facebook page of a car dwarfed by a Christmas tree.

“Sudbury PD would like to remind you to transport your Holiday trees responsibly,” the post said.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 800 times.

It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle was cited.