NC man accused of stabbing 83-year-old father to death

FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of stabbing his elderly father to death, WTVD reports.

At about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, 43-year-old John Morgan reported his dad’s Franklinton home was broken into. Upon arrival, officers found 83-year-old Richard Morgan Jr. inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

After further investigation, police determined John Morgan lied and charged him with murder.

Police say there was a history of domestic violence between the two.

John Morgan was arrested and is expected to be in court Monday.

John Morgan is in custody charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father, Richard Morgan. Dad found dead in home. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/7KsxyTkV0w — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 27, 2017