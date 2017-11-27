NC man accused of stabbing 83-year-old father to death

FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of stabbing his elderly father to death, WTVD reports.
At about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, 43-year-old John Morgan reported his dad’s Franklinton home was broken into. Upon arrival, officers found 83-year-old Richard Morgan Jr. inside the home with multiple stab wounds.
After further investigation, police determined John Morgan lied and charged him with murder.
Police say there was a history of domestic violence between the two.
John Morgan was arrested and is expected to be in court Monday.
36.101816 -78.458054