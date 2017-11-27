× Man injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Monday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to the 1500 block of Diggs Boulevard at 1 p.m. after a shooting was reported. When they arrived they found several spent shell casing in the street.

A short time later, a 27-year-old man arrived at Forsyth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower left shin. The victim said he was in the process of being robbed when he returned fire at the suspect.

Winston-Salem police said an illegal act between the victim and the suspect led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.