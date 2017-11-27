× Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

At about 3:45 p.m., Jerry Desean Martin arrived at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Officers determined he was shot in the 300 block of Parkwood Avenue.

Martin is in critical but stable condition, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.