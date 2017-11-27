× Man accused of robbing gas station while armed with hand lotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is accused of robbing a gas station while armed with a tube of hand lotion, according to WDRB.

William Walls, 35, was arrested on Sunday.

Authorities say Walls went into a Louisville gas station on Nov. 22 with his face covered, indicated that he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied with his demands.

As Walls ran to a nearby vehicle with the stolen money, he dropped a sack containing the supposed gun. But it turned out to be a tube of hand lotion.

Walls was charged with first-degree robbery.