Groundhog in Greensboro tests positive for rabies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A groundhog found on Campbell Street in Greensboro tested positive for rabies on Friday, according to a press release from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

This is the 14th confirmed case of animal rabies in 2017.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age four months or older be vaccinated. Even animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations, because wild animals can get into these areas and attack your pets.