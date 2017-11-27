× Greensboro man charged after allegedly taking pictures of another male at I-85 rest area

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested after allegedly taking photos inside an Interstate 85 rest area restroom in Davidson County, according to a press release.

On Friday, deputies responded to the Interstate 85 northbound rest area to reports of someone taking photos of another man while they were using the restroom.

Leobardo Arturo Mireles-Nunez, 36, of 5626 Atwater Dr., had an outstanding order for arrest for driving while license revoked. He was arrested for the previous warrant and was also charged with one count of possessing photographic image from peeping. He was given a $5,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18.