GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Day basketball coach Freddy Johnson hit a major milestone over the weekend.

Johnson picked up career win number 1,000. He is just the 20th high school coach nationally to reach 1,000 career wins.

He lost his voice during the game, but that’s OK considering he doesn’t like the attention.

In his 41 years as coach at Greensboro Day the team always comes first.