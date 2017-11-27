× George H.W. Bush now the longest living president

WASHINGTON — Former President George H.W. Bush became the longest living president on Saturday, surpassing Gerald Ford’s previous record of 93 years and 165 days.

Gabe Fleisher of “Wake Up To Politics” posted about the accomplishment on Twitter Saturday, saying Bush had reached 93 years and 166 days. Bush was born on June 12, 1924.

U.S. Presidents by longevity, as of today:

— @GeorgeHWBush: 93 years, 166 days

— Gerald Ford: 93 years, 165 days

— Ronald Reagan: 93 years, 120 days

— Jimmy Carter: 93 years, 55 days

— John Adams: 90 years, 247 days

— Herbert Hoover: 90 years, 71 days — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017

Among living presidents, Jimmy Carter is a close second to Bush, coming in at 93 years and 55 days.

A list of living former presidents includes Donald Trump: 71 (June 14, 1946), Barack Obama: 56 (Aug. 4, 1961), George W. Bush: 71 (July 6, 1946) and Bill Clinton: 71 (Aug. 19, 1946).

Bush was hospitalized in April for pneumonia.