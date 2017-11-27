× First woman with Down Syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant

A Minnesota woman made history Sunday night when she became the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, WAFB reported.

Mikayla Holmgren, 22, of Stillwater, Minnesota became the first woman with Down Syndrome to compete in any Miss USA state pageant.

She yelled with joy as she accepted an award and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

Holmgren, a dancer, attends Bethel University in St. Paul.

A GoFundMe has been set up for unexpected costs associated with competing in the pageant.