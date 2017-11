Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At least three people were shot in Greensboro on Monday evening, according to Greensboro police Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

The shooting was reported to police at 4:33 p.m. at 1540 McConnell Road.

One of the victims was taken to the Moses Cone Hospital emergency room. Two others were treated at the scene by EMS.

Police have detained a number of persons for questioning.

No other details about the shooting have been released.