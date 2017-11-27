× Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC girl

The Onslow County Sheriff is searching for a missing child: Mariah Kay Woods. The Sheriff’s Office is referring to the case as an abduction.

Mariah Kay Woods is a 3-year-old white female, approximately 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She is missing from 2405-7 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

The Sheriff’s Office told WNCT the call regarding the missing girl came from her mother and live-in boyfriend. Authorities are interviewing the family, and they are using a helicopter and drone to search for the girl.

A photo was not yet available.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911 or *HP.