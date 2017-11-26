Video shows the moment a truck crashes into a gym, causing massive damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A pick-up truck caused excessive damage after the driver crashed into a gym in Los Angeles on Saturday.

KCAL reported that it happened at about 9 a.m. at a Real Fitness Gym. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but nobody else was hurt.

“I heard an explosion. I turned and there’s the truck,” Wesley Bixler told the TV station.

The driver apparently lost control of the truck. There is no word on the driver’s condition or any possible charges.

The crash happened about 10 minutes after an exercise class ended, according to the gym.

Some Good Samaritans rushed to the gym to check on people following the crash.