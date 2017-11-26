× Off-duty officer shoots and kills man who started firing gunshots at Costco in Kansas

LENEXA, Kan. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a suspect who fired gunshots inside a Costco store in Kansas, according to police.

WDAF reported that the armed suspect entered the store in Lenexa on Sunday morning and an off-duty officer happened to be there.

Police said the suspect fired shots and the officer fatally shot the suspect. Nobody was injured, but some shoppers had panic attacks, according to police.

Police have not identified the suspect or said why he started shooting.

The store was evacuated and a heavy police presence was on scene for hours. The business will remain closed on Sunday.