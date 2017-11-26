× Nurse no longer an employee after investigation into controversial tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A nurse who was traced to a controversial tweet about white women is no longer employed by the healthcare system.

WXIN reported that Taiyesha Baker faced an internal investigation by Indiana University Health after allegedly posting on Twitter that “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son.”

“A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health,” read a statement released by IU Health.

A spokesman confirmed with FOX59 after that statement was released that Baker was a registered nurse, but declined to comment on which specific hospital employed her.

Baker is no longer with Indiana University Health, but details around the decision are not known at this time.

