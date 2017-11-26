× New trampoline park to open in Winston-Salem by early next year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem is turning into a hotbed for trampoline activity with plans for a third indoor facility in the former hhGregg retail site off Hanes Mall Boulevard, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Surge Trampoline Park, based in Monroe, La., plans to open in the 35,000-square-foot facility at 2051 Griffith Road in early 2018.

It would be Surge’s first trampoline facility in North Carolina and its fifth overall. It also has two more facilities under construction.

The converted retail store would contain: a large open court of interconnected trampolines; jousting battle beam; toddler zone; gymnastics tumble tracks; multiple dodge ball courts; spinning wipe out apparatus; basketball dunking goals; foam pits; a rock climbing wall; and a flying trapeze area.

The company said it will offer party areas for birthdays, sleepovers, school field trips and church events.

