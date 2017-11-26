× Man dies after surfing on top of Jeep Cherokee that crashed in Oklahoma

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A man died after surfing on top of a Jeep Cherokee that crashed in Oklahoma.

KFSM reported that Bryan Mitchel McGuirk, 27, of Miami, Oklahoma, died Saturday from injuries sustained in the Thanksgiving Day wreck in Tulsa, Okla.

The Jeep crashed after swerving off the road and into a ditch, grazing a tree, hitting another tree and rolling over. Speed is considered a cause.

Twelve other people were injured in the crash with injuries ranging from good to poor, according to authorities.

McGuirk was thrown about 20 feet in the crash and later died in the hospital.

There were two other people on top of the Jeep, who were also ejected. One is in fair condition and the other has been treated and released from a hospital.