Authorities identify body found in North Carolina lake

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police have identified a body pulled from Lake Johnson as a man who has been missing for five days.

WTVD reported that the body of 31-year-old Ma Kpa was found at about 4:45 p.m. He was reported missing on November 20.

Officers said they responded to a drowning call at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Raleigh Fire Department and other agencies had joined in the efforts to recover Kpa’s body.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.