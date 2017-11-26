× Asheboro teenager’s ‘Thank you Jesus’ yard signs top sales of more than 100,000 across the country

ASHEBORO, N.C. – More than 100,000 “Thank you Jesus” yard signs have been sold across the country since an Asheboro teenager came up with the idea.

The Greensboro News & Record reported that 17-year-old Lucas Hunt recently said sales of the signs are up to 105,000.

The Asheboro teen told FOX8 last year that the idea was initially supposed to be an Easter project.

Initially, the signs were being sold at Hopewell Friends in Asheboro, but the demand grew to where a printing company would be needed to handle orders.

The signs have given people a way to express hope and faith, but more than anything, Hunt says, it has been a way for people to give thanks any time of year.

“It’s an everyday thing. You pull out of your driveway, you pull in, you see it and you think of something you’re thankful for,” he said.

Hunt and others involved in the Thank You Jesus Movement don’t profit from sales of the signs, which cost $8 each. The money goes toward printing costs and the Thank You Jesus Mission.