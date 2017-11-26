× 2 NC high school students hospitalized after taking heavy amounts of cold medicine at school

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. – Two North Carolina high school students were hospitalized after ingesting heavy amounts of over-the-counter cold medication.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that two North Buncombe High School students were hospitalized and three others were sickened after taking the medicine at school.

One student swallowed 16 times the recommended dosage of Coricidin HBP Cough and Cold pills before collapsing, according to the paper.

That students reportedly collapsed, suffered hallucinations and spend two days in the hospital.

“He could barely walk and was making wild gestures with his body and was constantly mumbling to himself,” one of the student’s mothers told the Asheville Citizen-Times.

The school said it has taken disciplinary action involving the students, but cannot discuss the details due to privacy laws.