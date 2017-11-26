$1,200 worth of Christmas gifts for children stolen from local toy drive organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Donna Whiteman is almost brought to tears.

She found out that two people stole Christmas gifts that were meant for her students at Oakhill Elementary School.

"You know they're stealing from babies," Whiteman said.

Whiteman said come Monday, she'll have to tell them Christmas might not come this year.

"It's hard to think that they've been violated in such a way," Whiteman said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The two thieves stole the gifts from a local toy drive organization.

Director James Copeland said they came around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Copeland said the surveillance video shows the truck backing up to the semi-trailer.

"Was kind of shocking," Copeland said.

He said the two people piled the back of the truck with boxes filled with Hess trucks, headphones and other items.

Copeland said they took these items to possibly resell.

He said you can see them in the video as they drove away with $1,200 worth of gifts.

"Didn't think it would happen to us," Copeland said.

The incident lasted no more than 30 minutes.

Copeland said they keep the trailers in a secluded, off the radar location, so whoever stole the gifts is extremely familiar with their operations.

"I can only think that it was somebody that has received from us in the past," Copeland said.