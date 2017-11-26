× 1 teenager killed, 2 others hurt in crash in Davidson County

LINWOOD, N.C. — One teenager has died and two others were hurt in a crash Saturday night in Davidson County, according to highway patrol.

Kevin Crisp Jr. died, James Dimery is currently in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Austin Ferrell was treated and released from the hospital.

Crews were called to Old Salisbury Road near Haden Grove Church Road shortly after 11 p.m., according to highway patrol.

A Blue Toyota Scion went around a curve too fast, hit a culvert, flipped over and rolled several times, according to a trooper.

Speed was a factor in the wreck, according to troopers.

Crisp was riding as a front-seat passenger, Dimery was driving and Ferrell was in the back seat.

Crisp recently graduated from West Davidson High School, where the other two victims currently attend.