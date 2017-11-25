× Pastor accused of impregnating 14-year-old girl, deputies say she had his child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A pastor in Colorado is accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl who had his child.

The Denver Channel reported that 22-year-old Romello Leach faces eight felonies in the case, including several counts of sex assault on a child under age 15.

Authorities said the suspect sexually assaulted the teen victim at least four times and fathered her child. He was a licensed pastor associated with several churches in the area.

Leach was arrested after a staffer at a pregnancy center alerted law enforcement about a man who had impregnated a teenage girl.

The suspect admitted to the crime in a phone call with his ex-wife that was obtained by police.

Leach later admitted to deputies to having sex with the girl “on at least four occasions and being the father of her child,” according to an affidavit.

The victim gave birth in September, a couple months after turning 15, according to authorities.

The suspect has been jailed without bond. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for more possible victims.