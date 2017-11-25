× Greensboro jeweler bakes up $100,000 Christmas cookie

GREENSBORO, N.C. — State Street Jewelers is selling Christmas cookies. But these treats are better off in a safe than a stocking, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

That’s because these may be the most expensive Christmas cookies in the world. Instead of candy sprinkles, these one-of-a-kind creations are studded with cultured pearls, diamonds, sapphires and other colored gems worth thousands of dollars.

At $100,000, one of the creations is being billed as the “most expensive Christmas cookie in the world.”

So, unless you want to spend eight hours stuck in a bathroom with a kid or a pooch, don’t even think about leaving one of these treats out on a platter.

