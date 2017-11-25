Family tries to sell pet turkey they say is too mean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARNET, Vt. – A family in Vermont is trying to sell a pet turkey they claim is too mean for them to keep.

WCAX reported that Dan Ehlers recently posted an ad online in an effort to sell Kenny the turkey.

Ehlers said he loves birds and thought the turkey would be a perfect pet. But he says Kenny has broken out of his cage and chased people.

"I had to run up the stairs with him jumping on the back of me," she Kenny Ehlers’ wife, Jennifer. "It's a workout going to work. I had to run to my car so he wouldn't get me."

The couple wants the bird to live a long life so they’re insisting that the buyer doesn’t turn him into food.