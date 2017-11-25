Driver tries to cut into President Trump’s motorcade as he returns from golf outing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A driver in Florida tried to cut into President Donald Trump's motorcade on Saturday, according to CNN, citing reporters who caught the incident on camera.

The alleged perpetrator drove the red van that can be seen in the video.

President Trump was on his way back to Mar-A-Lago resort, after visiting the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

A reporter said law enforcement stopped the van – and the driver then made some obscene gestures.

The president is now back at Mar-A-Lago.