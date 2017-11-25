× Deputies looking for man reported missing out of Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man reported missing out of Davidson County who has not been seen in five days.

Christopher Justin Grubbs, 35, has not been seen since he left his home on Monday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he left without his much-needed medication.

Grubbs has been described as 6’1” and weighing about 122 pounds with short hair and both ears pierced. He was last seen wearing a brown Columbia hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Deputies said Grubbs may possibly be driving a 2007 silver Dodge Caliber.

Anyone with any information on Grubbs’ whereabouts can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.