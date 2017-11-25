× Crews on scene of overturned vehicle on fire on Interstate 85 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of an overturned vehicle that’s on fire on Interstate 85 in Guilford County.

It happened Saturday night in the northbound lanes near exit 132 near Mt. Hope Church Road, according to Guilford County officials.

The two right lanes of Interstate 85 near Mt. Hope Church Road are closed.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.